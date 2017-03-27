Win Tickets To BIG SEAN: I Decided Tour 2017 Live

March 27, 2017 2:30 AM By DJ Buck
Filed Under: Big Sean

The “I Decided” Tour featuring Big Sean is coming to the Dome at Oakdale this April, and we want you to win tickets!

Listen to HOT 93.7 all this week for your chance to win tickets to the “I Decided” Tour featuring Big Sean performing all his hits live Friday, April 7th at the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford!

Tickets to the “I Decided” Tour are on sale now at livenation.com, download the Live Nation mobile app or charge by phone!!!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

