Win Tickets To Freestyle Extravaganza 2017 at Foxwoods

Freestyle Extravaganza 2017 is coming to Foxwoods this October, and we want you to see the show!

The pioneers of the Freestyle movement come to Foxwoods with artist that include Sugar Hill Gang, one of the most musically diverse and successful recording groups of the 80’s reached the top of the charts with their hits “Rappers Delight” reaching number one. TKA a Latin Freestyle trio rose to prominence in the 80’s with hits, “One Way Love” and “Maria”. Rob Base best known for one of the biggest hits “It Takes Two”, and one of the pioneers of the crossover success that rap music would have in the popular music mainstream. The show will also feature Freestyle stars like, Strafe, Judy Torres, Johnny O, Rockell, Coro, Cynthia, David of Nice & Wild , George Lamond, , Joe Zangie of Collage, & Sammy Zone.

Tickets to the Freestyle Extravaganza 2017 October 7th at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino go on sale Friday March 31st at 10am at Foxwoods.com, but all this weekend you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!