Win Tix To A Night of Laughter in Downtown Hartford

March 27, 2017 4:33 AM By DJ Bigg Mann

A Night of Laughter in Downtown Hartford and For a Great Cause is taking place on April 7th at Capital Community College, and we want you to win tickets.

On April 7th, A Night of Laughter in Downtown Hartford and For a Great Cause featuring Raffi Gonzales, Jess Miller, Rob Santos, Dr. Jay Sutay and Kyal and Artie Rob With Special Guest DJ will perform live at Capital Community College.  Proceeds to Benefit: Greater Hartford Latino Fest 2017.

Tickets are on sale now by phone at 860.205.2113 or online at VicLuna.net… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with DJ Bigg Man.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

