#Hot937UpNext: Noetic – “DareU2” Music Video

March 28, 2017 5:07 PM By DJ Meechie

Beacon, NY rapper Noetic delivers a powerful new offering called “Dare U 2 Move.” It opens with a black and white retrospect, speaking whole truths to the times we live in today. Noetic has a gift for explaining the human experience without being ignorant.  This is an under appreciated gift in hip hop music.The song is taken to another level by the spoken word. The injection of the poetry leading into the first verse gives it a different energy. The basic raw hip hop sound lets the message in the lyrics take center stage. This modern day “Do the Right Thing” anthem is designed to leave you inspired, refreshed and woke. Check out the dope video below.

More from DJ Meechie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Tickets To Future
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live