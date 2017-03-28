Hot937UpNext: Noetic – “DareU2” Music Video

Beacon, NY rapper Noetic delivers a powerful new offering called “Dare U 2 Move.” It opens with a black and white retrospect, speaking whole truths to the times we live in today. Noetic has a gift for explaining the human experience without being ignorant. This is an under appreciated gift in hip hop music.The song is taken to another level by the spoken word. The injection of the poetry leading into the first verse gives it a different energy. The basic raw hip hop sound lets the message in the lyrics take center stage. This modern day “Do the Right Thing” anthem is designed to leave you inspired, refreshed and woke. Check out the dope video below.