Creative Application To Be Chance The Rapper’s Intern

Chance the Rapper is looking for an intern and he asked for applicants who have experience ” putting together decks and writing proposals.” One applicant got really creative creating a website with his resume that was written as a tour schedule.

The applicant, Hospey, created the “Hospey Presents: The Cover Letter Tour” site. The site serves as his resume with his work history listed as tour dates. His site is getting a lot of attention for it’s creativity. Hospey says he worked on the site for 5 hours.

Check out the site here.