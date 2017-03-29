First Official Poster to Killer Clown Movie IT is Unveiled

March 29, 2017 6:15 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: Movies

This clown must be extremely tall and frightening. Come see for yourself!

A couple weeks back, we told you about the upcoming reboot to the classic Stephen King horror movie IT. The movie is about a killer clown terrorizing kids and a neighborhood. The lead clown / character is named Pennywise; who, according to the director of this film is “more menacing” than the one played in the original.

So, feast your eyes on the poster below. Can’t wait to see more images release in the coming weeks and months!

IT-poster

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Tickets To Future
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live