First Official Poster to Killer Clown Movie IT is Unveiled

This clown must be extremely tall and frightening. Come see for yourself!

A couple weeks back, we told you about the upcoming reboot to the classic Stephen King horror movie IT. The movie is about a killer clown terrorizing kids and a neighborhood. The lead clown / character is named Pennywise; who, according to the director of this film is “more menacing” than the one played in the original.

So, feast your eyes on the poster below. Can’t wait to see more images release in the coming weeks and months!