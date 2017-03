Trey Songz and Nicki Minaj haven’t been on good terms since he commented on Remy Ma’s diss track. On Sunday Trey said that Nicki “didn’t have s****” before he collaborated with her on ‘Bottoms Up’. Nicki took to Twitter to respond by asking her “Barbz” for a list of all the opening acts she had on tour. One of her fans responded with a full list that included Trey Songz.

Was that shade?