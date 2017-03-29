N.W.A’s Classic Straight Outta Compton to be Added to Library of Congress

March 29, 2017 9:49 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: NWA

Straight Outta Compton becomes 1 of 25 albums to make Library of Congress.

Today the Library of Congress announced it will be preserving the Hip Hop classic Straight Outta Compton. This is a huge achievement considering the government only had 24 albums in its library before this announcement. The album is headed to their National Recording Registry.

Being immortalized by the nation’s oldest federal cultural institution is a huge deal because it says your work is “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

This honor is well-deserved for the West Coast Hip Hop legends. Straight Outta Compton not only helped evolve an entire coast, but influence a generation of musicians.

If you don’t know anything about N.W.A, then do yourself a favor by streaming their music or watching the wildly popular 2015 biopic of the group.

Source: laist

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Tickets To Future
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live