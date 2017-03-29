N.W.A’s Classic Straight Outta Compton to be Added to Library of Congress

Straight Outta Compton becomes 1 of 25 albums to make Library of Congress.

Today the Library of Congress announced it will be preserving the Hip Hop classic Straight Outta Compton. This is a huge achievement considering the government only had 24 albums in its library before this announcement. The album is headed to their National Recording Registry.

Being immortalized by the nation’s oldest federal cultural institution is a huge deal because it says your work is “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

This honor is well-deserved for the West Coast Hip Hop legends. Straight Outta Compton not only helped evolve an entire coast, but influence a generation of musicians.

If you don’t know anything about N.W.A, then do yourself a favor by streaming their music or watching the wildly popular 2015 biopic of the group.

Source: laist