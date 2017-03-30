Amber Rose: Don’t Be an Escort. Do Porn.

By Rahul Lal

This week on Loveline with Amber Rose, Amber and co-host Chris Donaghue welcomed a guest to the show: comedienne Heather McDonald, kicked off a discussion about a topic she came across on her own podcast.

According to McDonald, many women take jobs as escorts outside of the country, including in the Middle East; part of what they agree to do for around $50 thousand is completely put themselves at the mercy of the client, which could entail anything from having sex to be treated like a personal toilet. While that seems like quick money, Amber stresses that there are other quick and safe ways to earn that money.

“This is my whole thing,” she said. “If you like sex that much and you’re going to have sex anyway, f— it. You might as well go get some money off of it. You can either do porn which is cool, we love porn over here. Or you can go on a f–ing yacht somewhere really dope.”

Porn workers tend to have contracts with specifics as to what the entertainer will be asked to do. When it comes to these trips, not only is the worker potentially stranded in a foreign location but also have no idea what will be asked of them.

“I would be nervous,” she continued. “Do you know how many times I’ve been offered to go to Africa and the Middle East with random guys that want to pay me money. I don’t know them but they came in as an inquiry, found people that knew me and I was just like ‘Are you f—ing nuts?'”

Amber had a better plan to make money off of men who wanted to spend time with her: “Get you a little baller that’s in your area, in your city. Listen, there are guys out there, guys that I have dealt with that literally just want to take me shopping all day. They don’t want to have sex with me, they don’t want anything from me. They get off on me wearing the shoes that they bought me. That’s their fetish, they like that s—.”

Moving on to a live caller, the team heard all about a young woman who caught her boyfriend sending sexual messages to some random woman. The two agreed to never let it happen again but she noted that the relationship hasn’t been the same. Dr. Chris believed that each couple is different but that, depending on the couple, it doesn’t have to be a huge deal if both sides are comfortable.

“The idea that someone is going to remain completely, perfectly, fully monogamous for a huge length of time is not necessarily possible these days,” Dr. Chris went on. “I do not condone cheating but I am saying a lot of people break into gray areas and I love couples using that as an opportunity to talk out what their definition of monogamy is.”

The woman was interested in preserving the relationship and Amber went on to tell her to essentially forget about it and forgive him if she wanted to make it work. Holding grudges and revisiting the argument won’t help the relationship.

“You know men are selfish. They want to do whatever the f— they want but once you do it, you’re a hoe and you ain’t s—,” he said. “If you’re going to forgive him, you need to forgive him and never talk about it again unless he does it again. Once you forgive someone, you can’t go back and talk about that one time. You’re never going to get far doing that, you need to forgive him and let it go or don’t be with him if you’re going to talk about it all the time because you’re just going to argue all the time.”

