Did 2 Chainz Push Back His Release Date because of Kendrick Lamar?

2 Chainz was set to release his upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music on April 7th but decided to push it back. He’s been promoting the album for the past four months, and even teamed up with Spotify to create a playlist of trap music for pretty girls. So why the sudden change of heart? He claims that he needs more time to finish two more records. However the Hip Hop community is speculating that it may be because both Joey Bada$$ and Kendrick Lamar are both dropping their projects that day and he doesn’t want to be outshined by the hype. 2 Chainz claims he’s not worried about the releases, but both Joey Bada$$ and Kendrick have been getting a lot of attention so it’s a crazy coincidence that he would decide to change his release date. Can’t say I’d be mad at him if the competition was the real reason.

Never been so not worried in my life and it's 2 chainz with a Zzzzzz pls don't sleep on me ! I'm drop when God feels it's time to fuc nuggas up 👊🏿😆#prettygirlsliketrapmusic coming soon tho I gotta finish 2 more records 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT