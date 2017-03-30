Spotify Is Debuting A New Rap Show ‘Traffic Jams’

March 30, 2017 7:14 AM By Melissa Lopez

Spotify is preparing to debut their new rap show ‘Traffic Jams.’ The new show has a similar feel to Apple’s ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ with artists riding around in a car. In ‘Traffic Jams’ a rapper is paired with a producer and they work together to make a song, while they ride around in L.A. traffic.

The show is produced by Al Def Media, which was founded by Russel Simmons. ‘Traffic Jams’ will be hosted by comedian DoBoy and features T-Pain, Southside, Joey Bada$$, Melo-X and more. The show debuts April 4. Watch the trailer below.

