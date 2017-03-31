Dr. Dre, Magic Johnson and Others Team Up to Bring 2024 Olympics to LA

Dr. Dre and Magic Johnson on the board of directors of ‘LA 2024’ working to bring the games to the city.

It’s always major when two iconic figures join forces to make moves. In this case, Hip Hop legend and mogul Dr. Dre and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is putting their star power to use with an attempt to get the Olympics of 2024 to the ‘City of Angels’, Los Angeles, CA. News spread through the city’s website.

The board of directors has some heavy-weights in many different walks of life such as four-time Olympic champion Janet Evans and Walt Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger.

“The world is changing, and so are the needs of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements. This calls for new thinking, and that is precisely what the diverse group of 117 leaders and innovators on LA 2024′s Board of Directors brings to LA’s bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” says Chairman of the board Casey Wasserman.

So here’s hoping Dre and Magic along with the others bring the world games back to the states in LA.