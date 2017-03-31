Listen to Freddie Gibbs’ ‘You Only Live 2wice’

By Hayden Wright

Freddie Gibbs has had a rollercoaster year. In June 2016 the rapper was arrested in France on warrants issued by Austrian authorities. Upon extradition to Austria, Gibbs was charged with two sexual abuse charges stemming from rape accusations from 2015, and remained in custody. Shortly after, he was acquitted on all counts and returned to the United States.

Related: Freddie Gibbs: Mini Golf Master

On You Only Live 2wice, Gibbs celebrates his new lease on life. The eight songs serve as a teaser for Gibbs’ next chapter, with the theme of resurrection throughout. The album’s artwork is a literal rendering of Gibbs as Jesus Christ, and the first track is titled “20 Karat Jesus.” On “Crushed Glass,” Gibbs addresses the legal kerfuffle in Austria head-on.

“I just beat a rape case, groupie bitch I never f—ed,” he raps. “Trying to give me ten for some p—- that I never touched/ At a certain level, system tried to test a nigga’s nuts/ Nigga hire like eleven lawyers, had to level up.”

You Only Live 2wice is available on Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music. Listen here: