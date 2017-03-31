Get To Know Lecrae, Up Close And Personal!

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop artist, Lecrae is coming to Connecticut and we want you to get to know him, up close and personal!

On Thursday, April 6th, the Atlanta native will meet his biggest fans in Hartford at a secret location!

The only way to meet Lecrae is to win your way in! Keep it locked to Hartford’s #1 For Hip Hop And R&B, Hot 93.7 for your chance to join us for this exclusive opportunity!

And check out Lecrae’s track, ‘Blessings’ feat. Ty Dolla $ign below!

Keep up with Lecrae on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Keep up with Hot 93.7 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!