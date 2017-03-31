Ice Cube Brings “West Fest” to Vegas Starring E-40, Too Short and More!

Ice Cube touring with some legendary West Coast artists.

It’s easy to say that Cube’s had a pretty good year so far. Along with his recent launch of his VH1 show Hip Hop Squares, the Hip Hop legend along with his N.W.A brethren also just had their Straight Outta Compton album added to the Library of Congress.

As you should already know, Cube stay with a full plate, so seeing him finding the time to still perform is impressive — dude doesn’t even need to do it anymore!

That said, he took Instagram to announce an upcoming show with some of the most iconic West Coast artists to ever do it. His show in Vegas will include E-40, Too $hort, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound, and Rodney-O and Joe Cooley. Should be good!