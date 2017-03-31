THE CASH CODE: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

Ice Cube Brings “West Fest” to Vegas Starring E-40, Too Short and More!

March 31, 2017 8:04 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: dj quik, E40, Ice Cube, too short

Ice Cube touring with some legendary West Coast artists.

It’s easy to say that Cube’s had a pretty good year so far. Along with his recent launch of his VH1 show Hip Hop Squares, the Hip Hop legend along with his N.W.A brethren also just had their Straight Outta Compton album added to the Library of Congress.

As you should already know, Cube stay with a full plate, so seeing him finding the time to still perform is impressive — dude doesn’t even need to do it anymore!

That said, he took Instagram to announce an upcoming show with some of the most iconic West Coast artists to ever do it. His show in Vegas will include E-40, Too $hort, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound, and Rodney-O and Joe Cooley. Should be good!

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Starting Monday April 3rd!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live