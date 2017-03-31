THE CASH CODE: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

See 21 Savage LIVE For Just $21

March 31, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: 21 Savage

21 Savage is coming to the Dome at Oakdale Theater this April… and today only, you can score tickets to the show for only $21!

On Friday April 28th, The “Issa Tour” featuring 21 Savage with Young M.A. and Young Nudy will hit the Dome at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.  Tickets are on sale now at Oakdale.com.  The Oakdale is holding a special ONE DAY SALE today (Friday March 31st) til 10pm… tickets to see 21 Savage are just $21 each!

CLICK HERE to pick up your tickets at Oakdale.com

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show! The $21 is only live until 10pm tonight, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

*All prices applicable to additional fees

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Starting Monday April 3rd!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live