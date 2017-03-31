Stephen Hill is Leaving BET

BET programming president Stephen Hill is stepping down from his position after 18 years, or 6,549 days as he counts it. He’s not leaving for another job and there’s no word on a formal retirement. He’s stepping down to just be.

Here’s an excerpt from his final memo to the staff at BET.

“This Friday, 6,549 days after I took my first step through the doors of BET, I will walk my last one out. It has been my honor to serve this brand in that span and I am thrilled to have been able to be a member of the teams that ideated and created so many spectacles, moments, memories and miracles. It’s been fulfilling to be part of huge changes that literally shifted culture…I truly wish you the fuel of innovation, execution and support to feed those fire-flames. There is an abundance of talent at BET Networks; each person a spark that can start the blaze of the next success; to again take what is currently unimaginable and set on a path to make it real. It has been my immeasurable joy to work alongside you.”

The timing of his departure leaves much to be considered. After BET launching two new shows The Quad and Rebel, and the highly successful New Edition Story, people are wondering why he chose now to leave the network.

His impact is what shaped BET as we know it and it will never be forgotten.

BET also confirmed that exec VP and head of programming Zola Mashariki would exit along with Hill.

