YG & DJ Mustard – ‘Pop It, Shake It’
March 31, 2017 9:11 AMBy Melissa Lopez
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: YG attends The Players' Tribune Launch Party - www.theplayerstribune.com at Canoe Studios on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for The Players' Tribune)
YG and DJ Mustard are back to making music together. Listen to their latest track ‘Pop It, Shake It.’
