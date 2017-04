Over the weekend DJ Meechie & HHT put together a event with some dope artists and creatives in Connecticut. The show was at The Space in Hamden,CT were artist like G Eazy, Justina Valentine & more got there start in CT. The event was complimented with performances by CT artists like Goofii, YungViceCity, Gangstalicious, CRSLYRC, Stvy Max, iHateSunday & More. Check out some pictures below by @yungamzn.

