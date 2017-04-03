THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Big Sean Gets The Key To Detroit

April 3, 2017 6:40 AM By Melissa Lopez

Big Sean received the key to his hometown of Detroit over the weekend. Sean posted a picture of himself getting the key with a caption sharing his excitement. He also shared that part of the reason he received the honor was because of his Sean Anderson Foundation whose mission is to “assist in the education, health, safety and well-being of Detroit Area school aged youth as well disadvantaged youth in other areas across the nation.”

He also shared that he is the youngest person to ever receive the key. Check out his post below. Congratulations!

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live