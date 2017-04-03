Big Sean Gets The Key To Detroit

Big Sean received the key to his hometown of Detroit over the weekend. Sean posted a picture of himself getting the key with a caption sharing his excitement. He also shared that part of the reason he received the honor was because of his Sean Anderson Foundation whose mission is to “assist in the education, health, safety and well-being of Detroit Area school aged youth as well disadvantaged youth in other areas across the nation.”

He also shared that he is the youngest person to ever receive the key. Check out his post below. Congratulations!