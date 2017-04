Money Mayweather spared NO expense for his son Zion’s 16th birthday this weekend. He threw a huge bash complete with bottle girls, gogo dancers and performances by Young Thug and Fat Boy SSE.

At some point during the party, things were brought to a halt to show everybody the extravagant gift Floyd Mayweather got for him: a big bodied Benz. True to Mayweather form, the Benz is worth six figures.