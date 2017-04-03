Comedy Central Debuting Trump Late Night Talk Show

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder, Comedy Central is here to prove you wrong.

Today the network announced it will be launching a late night comedy show of the 45th president, Donald J. Trump called The President Show. The man playing Trump, Anthony Atamanuik, is a semi-famous comic and impersonator of the president. He’s made appearances on Howard Stern Show, the View, and CNN’s Newsroom.

The show concept takes similar pointers from ones of the past on the network. So think The Colbert Report but starring “Donald Trump.” The format of the show will not just be a timeslot talking Trump at nauseam, but to make fun of everything going down in the world of American politics today, says Atamanuik.

“Laughing at the President is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department,” he said in a statement. “But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy.”

The President Show hits airwaves April 27, and will run on Comedy Central Thursdays at 11:30 PM EST, following right behind The Daily Show. Peep the teaser below.