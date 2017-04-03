THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Here’s What Happened When Shaq Found Out Lebron Passed His All-Time Scoring List

April 3, 2017 11:16 AM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal

When he NBA on TNT was live and they announced that Lebron passed Shaq on the all-time scoring list, Shaq congratulated Lebron.  Backstage, however, he felt a little differently.  Check out the hilarious video below.

@SHAQ is handling being passed by LeBron pretty well… 😂

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

