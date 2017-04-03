Here’s What Happened When Shaq Found Out Lebron Passed His All-Time Scoring List

When he NBA on TNT was live and they announced that Lebron passed Shaq on the all-time scoring list, Shaq congratulated Lebron. Backstage, however, he felt a little differently. Check out the hilarious video below.
Here’s What Happened When Shaq Found Out Lebron Passed His All-Time Scoring ListApril 3, 2017 11:16 AM
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 15: Shaquille O'Neal during the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2014 All-Star Weekend at Smoothie King Center on February 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)(Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)