Hot937UpNext: Dash Flash “Blessed” Is On The Way!

Dash Flash, is a 24 year old rap artist that is currently serving his 5th and last year in the US Air Force. His hometown is in Groton, CT. He has a project on the way titled “Blessed’ releasing April 5th, featuring hip hop heavyweights Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, Riff Raff & more. After hearing to some of his project, Dash Flash talks about some of his life experiences that led him to join the military, along with giving us songs to turn up and get hyped to. There are rumors that after this project he’s releasing a big single titled “Miami” and a big song with Epic Record’s own Zoey Dollaz titled “Make It Flip”. During his work on the “Blessed” project, Dash Flash began working with DJ Khaled’s engineer AyoJuan and began recording some fire

material. Stay tuned for nothing less than greatness from this young military artist.

Twitter: @DashFlaSh

Instagram: @DashFlash_

ITunes link for “Blessed”:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/blessed/id1215210162