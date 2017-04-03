THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every WeekdayRead More
Ludacris Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Vitamin D’
April 3, 2017 7:40 AMBy Melissa Lopez
Ludacris and Ty Dolla $ign team up for a new song ‘Vitamin D’. The new track samples Sisqo’s ‘Thong Song.’ Listen below.
