Ludacris Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Vitamin D’

Ludacris and Ty Dolla $ign team up for a new song ‘Vitamin D’. The new track samples Sisqo’s ‘Thong Song.’ Listen below.

INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937 Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...