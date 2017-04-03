The Cash Code– Your Chance To Win Cash Ten Times A Day!

It’s the Cash Code on Hot 93.7!! Get all the details on how you can enter to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TEN times a day!

The Cash Code, a CBS multi-city contest is back, giving you TEN chances a day each weekday to win $1,000!!! There’s still no more busy signals, and now you have two ways to win!!

Listen for the “Cash Code Word” each weekday during every hour from 9:05am to 6:55pm. When you hear the word, text it to 80787, or Enter it HERE for your chance to win. Ten times each weekday, you’ll have the chance to win $1,000 cash! The CBS Nationwide Contest runs weekdays Monday through Friday so tune in at the times below for your chance to win!

CONTEST TIMES (MONDAY TO FRIDAY) TO LISTEN FOR THE CODE-WORD

April 3rd – May 5th / Eastern Time Zone:

9:05-9:55am

10:05-10:55am

11:05-11:55am

12:05-12:55pm

1:05-1:55pm

2:05-2:55pm

3:05-3:55pm

4:05-4:55pm

5:05-5:55pm

6:05-6:55pm

