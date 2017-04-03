The Power Circle Series – Ep. 1 (Video)

Inspired by a moment in creative history, The Power Brunch CT, which allowed for the congregation of young creatives to celebrate our influence in the community. What originated as a round-table discussion turned out to be REAL dialect about Music, Social Media, Creativity, and Relationships. The 4-part series featured a range of panelists from the ages of 20 – 35 years old, and captured their take on what our generation is currently experiencing. Songwriters, executives, radio personalities, photographers, designers, social media mavens, artists, and entrepreneurs all gathered for one common goal – to revolutionize the direction of our culture and positively impact the generations to follow.

Each panelist provided a unique perspective to the discussion. We’ve all experienced life from a different lens but during times like Now, I feel the obligation to showcase the many commonalities we do share. The Power Circle Series is the first step to unveiling my purpose as a creative, which is to lend a platform to great minds and document moments which otherwise may have not been sought out. Those are the moments in which we discover true greatness. – Tia L. (Producer)

Check out the first episode below.

