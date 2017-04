Birdman does not let us forget what Cash Money means and flaunts over $50 million dollars in jewels, just because he can. If you recall, allegedly owes Wayne about $50 million. *inserts thinking face emoji*

Still got all my shit TB DAY1 #Cashmoney #lifestyle A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT