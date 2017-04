Mike Epps brought a kangaroo on stage for a performance in Detroit but did not go as he planned. The kangaroo was brought out on a leash but it didn’t exactly look like it wanted to be on stage. The video shows the kangaroo looking like it may be panicking and trying to lash out as it was held tightly.

Since the release of the video Epps has been accused of animal cruelty. Epps is now apologizing for bringing the kangaroo on stage and explains what was supposed to happen.

Watch below.