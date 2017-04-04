Nike Flyknit Fused onto Converse Chuck Taylor is a Thing of Beauty

This is what happens when the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star shoe is fused with the wildly popular Nike Flyknit.

First of all, seeing two iconic brands collaborating together is not only sneaker bliss for collectors and fans but great for the culture as a whole. This is our first look of the new upcoming shoe, coming in two flavors. One looks mostly black while the other looks to be some sort of mint green or teal color.

What sneakerheads will get is basically a Chuck Taylor All-Star constructed with Nike’s trendsetting Flyknit material. Moreover, folks can expect neoprene lining with a Lunarlon insole to keep your feet comfy.

We don’t know what the damage is as far as pricing, but we do know these bad boys will be hitting shelves April 8. Who’s copping?