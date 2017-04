Tupac’s belongings have been being auctioned and sold a lot lately, the company behind the latest collection of items is Black Heritage Auction. Currently, they have the nose stud that Tupac wore for the ‘All Eyez On Me’ cover for sale for $7,500. Some of the other items they will be selling include handwritten lyrics, his New York Prison Identification card, his signed Koran and his Dolce & Gabanna wool coat.

