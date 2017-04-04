will.i.am Drops British-Themed ‘Fiyah’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

The Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am just dropped a video for his new single “Fiyah,” with the label “in appreciation of British culture.”

Directed by Lamar Smith, the video was filmed on the set of the British drama Coronation Street. It showcases a choreographed dance number in the Rovers Return pub, complete with smartphones, dapping and top hats. The clip also features model India Love.

Love took to social media to share her appreciation, writing, “Always SO fun to be apart of my boss @iamwill’s creative materpieces✨ || Check out his New* music video (in appreciation for #britishculture ) called #FIYAH filmed at #coronationstreet 🔥🔥🔥💥also Avail on iTunes & Spotify”

