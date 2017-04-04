Win Tickets To The ‘Let Loose Comedy Show’ at Comix @ Mohegan Sun

The “Let Loose Comedy Show” feat. Kenny Ortega, Rafi Gonzalez, Ariana Rodriguez, and Angel Rentas is coming to Comix at Mohegan Sun on April 13th, 2017 and we want to send you to see the show.

We are putting on a GREATER HARTFORD LATINO FEST FUNDRAISER. It’s Thirsty Thursday & a NO WORK Friday, so come on down to help raise some money and have a crazy funny good time!

Kenny Ortega will be our headliner, a native of Spanish Harlem, NY, has been doing stand-up for just under 6 years and he’s already one of the Northeast’s most renowned Latino comedians! The native New Yorker is a mainstay at clubs all over the Big Apple. Ortega also regularly brings his likeable sense of humor on the road, where he entertains audiences with his impressive crowdwork and hilarious take on everyday life. Joining Kenny will be RAFI GONZALEZ, ARIANA RODRIGUEZ & ANGLE RENTA. This is an awesome line-up of comedy.

Come on down to COMIX for the GREATER HARTFORD LATINO FEST FUNDRAISER! (21+)

Tickets are on sale now at comixcomedy.com call Victor Luna at 860.983.5629… but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with DJ Bigg Man. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the “Let Loose Comedy Show”!

Check out the LATINO FEST event on these links:

