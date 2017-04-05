Be First To Get Tickets To Russ at The Dome at Toyota Oakdale

Russ is coming to The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre this May… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On Friday May 26th, The Wake Up Tour feat Russ makes a stop at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 7th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM THURSDAY APR. 6, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live until 10PM THURSDSAY, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

RUSS

The Wake-Up Tour

With special guest: TBA

Friday May 26 8pm

The Dome at Oakdale

95 So Turnpike Road | Wallingford CT

General Admission Tickets: $30*

Tickets On Sale Friday April 7 at 10am

Buy tickets at Oakdale.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*Addnl fees apply / Dates and Times Subject to Change