Desiigner Releases 2 New Songs ‘Up’ & ‘Thank God I Got It’

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Recording artist Desiigner attends Billboard Power 100 - Red Carpet at Cecconi's on February 9, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Billboard)

Desiigner dropped two new songs yesterday, ‘Up’ which was produced by Juicy J and ‘Thank God I Got It.’

