Desiigner Releases 2 New Songs ‘Up’ & ‘Thank God I Got It’

April 5, 2017 8:29 AM By Melissa Lopez

Desiigner dropped two new songs yesterday, ‘Up’ which was produced by Juicy J and ‘Thank God I Got It.’

Strem them below.

