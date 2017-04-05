THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every WeekdayRead More
Desiigner Releases 2 New Songs ‘Up’ & ‘Thank God I Got It’
April 5, 2017 8:29 AMBy Melissa Lopez
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Recording artist Desiigner attends Billboard Power 100 - Red Carpet at Cecconi's on February 9, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Billboard)
Desiigner dropped two new songs yesterday, ‘Up’ which was produced by Juicy J and ‘Thank God I Got It.’
Strem them below.
