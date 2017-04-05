Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Under Armour Sneakers Just Dropped

The Rock’s kicks just came out and they’re selling like hotcakes.

WWE legend and mega movie star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson today released his UA Project Rock Delta sneaker alongside matching apparel. The back of the shoe is branded with a big Brahma Bull (signifying one of The Rock’s wrestling nicknames).

We’d like to tell you to go and cop a pair right now, but there may not be any kicks left as most sizes have already sold out. Regardless, this is a pretty impressive debut for a sneaker release, especially coming from a non-athlete.

Check out some different angles of the UA Project Rock Delta below.