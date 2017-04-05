THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Under Armour Sneakers Just Dropped

April 5, 2017 8:20 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Under Armour

The Rock’s kicks just came out and they’re selling like hotcakes.

WWE legend and mega movie star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson today released his UA Project Rock Delta sneaker alongside matching apparel. The back of the shoe is branded with a big Brahma Bull (signifying one of The Rock’s wrestling nicknames).

We’d like to tell you to go and cop a pair right now, but there may not be any kicks left as most sizes have already sold out. Regardless, this is a pretty impressive debut for a sneaker release, especially coming from a non-athlete.

Check out some different angles of the UA Project Rock Delta below.

the rock wearing under armour 4 Dwayne The Rock Johnson Under Armour Sneakers Just Dropped

Image via Under Armour

under armour the rock sneakers 2 Dwayne The Rock Johnson Under Armour Sneakers Just Dropped under armour the rock sneakers 3 Dwayne The Rock Johnson Under Armour Sneakers Just Dropped

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live