Fans Campaign for Chance the Rapper to Run for Mayor

Chance the Rapper is the people’s choice! A website chano4mayor.com was created by four 20somethings says that Chicago needs a new mayor in 2019 and they want it to be Chance the Rapper. Chance loves and his supports his city so much so that he raised $2.2 million for Chicago public schools in just one month! His career is steadily climbing, landing a Grammy from a mixtape and of course being recognized by Beyonce. Not sure if the timing is right for Chance to step into public office, but it would be dope if he considered it for the future!

“We want a mayor who will fight for public education. We want a mayor who will reinvest in black and brown communities on the South and West sides. We want a mayor who will address our epidemic of gun violence without the brutality of police or prisons,”said the creators of the site.

