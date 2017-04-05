Gucci Mane Ordered To Pay $58K For Pushing Woman Out Of His Car

In 2011 Gucci Mane was accused and was later found guilty of pushing a woman by the name of Diana Graham out of a moving car. According to reports, Graham claimed that she met Gucci at the mall, invited her to breakfast but once she was in the car he tried to get her to a hotel with him. When she refused things escalated and he allegedly pushed her out of his hummer.

Gucci was found guilty and sentenced to 6 months in jail and was later ordered to pay her $58K in a civil suit she filed. Gucci was ordered to pay her by default because he didn’t show up to the court date and according to reports also submitted false testimony. Since then he still hasn’t paid Graham and now a court has ordered that he pay or he could end up seizing property, cars or bank accounts to get the money.

