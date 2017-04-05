Jay-Z Is Releasing A Limited Edition Champagne That Will Cost $850 A Bottle

Jay-Z is preparing to launch a limited edition, high-end bottle of champagne that will reportedly cost $850 a bottle. The new champagne is a new blend of Ace of Spade called Assemblage 2 or A2. As before the champagne will come in a gun-metal bottle, it will have a similar fruity flavor but this time with a hint of mint. There will only be 2,333 bottles of this new blend.

His previous blend, A1, was received very well and was even named the best champagne in the world by Fine Champagne magazine. However, there were some who didn’t agree with the price tag.

