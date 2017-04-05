Kendall Jenner Pepsi Commercial Gets Backlash

Yesterday Pepsi debuted a new commercial starring Kendall Jenner that has since been getting a lot of negative attention. In the new ad labeled ‘Live For Now Moments Anthem’ Kendall is crowds of protesters are walking by Kendall during a photo shoot. Kendall eventually leaves the shoot to join the protesters. She then grabs a Pepsi and gives it to one of the police officers seemingly ending the standoff with police.

Pepsi is now getting backlash from viewers who feel they are mocking the Black Lives Matter protests or trying to cash in on it. Many have commented on the ad on how they feel it suggests that ending police brutality is as simple as just handing a police officer a Pepsi.

There has also been a comparison made to a picture of Ieshia Evans who was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest that looks very similar to the moment Kendall handed the police officer the Pepsi.

Check out the commercial below and some of the social media responses to it here.