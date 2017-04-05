THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Kendall Jenner x Pepsi Commercial That Has Everyone Upset

April 5, 2017 1:10 PM By Brittany Jay

With the heightened police brutality issue over the past few years, Pepsi decided to capitalize on that in their new commercial.  They teamed up with Kendall Jenner show how simply sharing a Pepsi can put an end to police brutality.  Check out the video below.

 

This video didn’t over well at all with the rest of the internet, especially #blacktwitter, who came with memes mocking the commercials intentions.  So much so that Dr. King’s daughter even had something to say.

 

The internet will not lose… #pepsi

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

 

