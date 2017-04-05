Shia LaBeouf’s New Indie Movie Sells One Ticket In U.K. Debut

Shia LaBeouf’s new independent film ‘Man Down’ opened in the U.K. over the weekend to an overwhelmingly low turn out, only one ticket was sold. According to reports, there was only one ticket purchased for the movie for a £7 or $8.70 total for its opening weekend. The movie was only played on one screen that Reel Cinema in Burnley, England but it was also released on demand that same day.

The film’s limited U.S. run was much better, earning $454,490 in its first month. Shia plays a war vet who has PTSD after serving in Afghanistan. Watch the trailer for the movie below. Details here.