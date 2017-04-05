The Power Circle Series – Ep. 2 What Is A Creative? (Video)

Back at it again with another episode from The Power Circle Series. This episode the panelist Monique, Kimolee, Ashley Lania, Norman, and Jeremy highlight what being a creative is.

Each panelist provided a unique perspective to the discussion. We’ve all experienced life from a different lens but during times like Now, I feel the obligation to showcase the many commonalities we do share. The Power Circle Series is the first step to unveiling my purpose as a creative, which is to lend a platform to great minds and document moments which otherwise may have not been sought out. Those are the moments in which we discover true greatness. – Tia L. (Producer)

Check out the SECOND episode below.