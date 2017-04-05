THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Russ

April 5, 2017 10:17 AM By Kid Fresh
Filed Under: Russ

Russ is coming to The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre this May, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Friday May 26th, The Wake Up Tour feat Russ makes a stop at The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 7th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7 BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with KidFresh.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

RUSS

The Wake-Up Tour

With special guest: TBA

Friday May 26   8pm

The Dome at Oakdale

95 So Turnpike Road | Wallingford CT

General Admission Tickets:  $30*

Tickets On Sale Friday April 7 at 10am… PRESALE ON NOW!

Buy tickets at Oakdale.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*Addnl fees apply / Dates and Times Subject to Change

