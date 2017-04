B.o.B. is making his return with his first album since 2013 and his split with Grand Hustle/Atlantic Records. B.o.B. is coming back with ‘ETHER’ his first independent album on May 12. He shared the cover art on Instagram that features a picture of an elephant wearing a gas mask.

He has also released the video for the first single with Ty Dolla $ign and T.I. , ‘4Lit.’

Listen to ‘4 Lit’ and check out the cover art.