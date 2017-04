Birdman shared a major accomplishment, one billion units sold at Cash Money. Birdman showed off the plaque he got for the rare accomplishment while saying he doesn’t “care” about selling another record. Congratulations!

INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937 Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...