Ice Cube’s Hip Hop Squares Gets Renewed for a Second Season

Hip Hop Squares just came out and it’s already the number one non-sports cable show in its timeslot.

Ice Cube and his Cube Vision production company look to have another hit on its hands with the recent success of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. The show debuted with a gaudy 3.2 million viewers, making it the network’s highest-rated show in a year. Age bracket falls between the ages of 18-34.

For those who haven’t seen the show, it’s a unique spin on the iconic Hollywood Squares from back in the day. However, this version is hosted by the hilarious DeRay Davis and features some of the biggest names in hip-hop, comedy, and entertainment putting their pop culture knowledge to the test.

Set your DVR’s to view it later or just catch it every Monday at 9 PM.