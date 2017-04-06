Kevin Gates Channels Joan Osborne on New Single ‘What If’

By Abby Hassler

“What if God was one of us, just a thug like one of us?” rapper Kevin Gates wonders in his latest single “What If” that channels Joan Osborne’s 1995 single “One of Us.” The song was released Wednesday (April 5) while Gates is still in jail.

Related: Kevin Gates Explores a Relationship’s Aftermath in ‘Time For That’ Video

His wife Dreka Gates posted a heartfelt message on social media with the release of the new song, writing, “You all KNOW that Kevin and I have always preferred to avoid statements to the media. We speak directly to you guys and prefer to let the music speak for itself. Although Kevin is not a free man yet, he will be soon! In the meantime, I am SO excited to share this song from HIM to you all! He done been to hell and back, He done been to jail and back… To listen to #whatif check out link in my bio and at @iamkevingates”

A new video on Gates’ own social media page shows the making of the new single.

Check out Gates’ new track below.

You all KNOW that Kevin and I have always preferred to avoid statements to the media. We speak directly to you guys and prefer to let the music speak for itself. Although Kevin is not a free man yet, he will be soon! In the meantime, I am SO excited to share this song from HIM to you all! He done been to hell and back, He done been to jail and back... To listen to #whatif check out link in my bio and at @iamkevingates A post shared by Dreka Gates (@realdrekagates) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT