Kodak Black Accused of Assaulting Woman In Strip Club

Kodak Black is currently behind bars for violating the terms of his probation, and more charges are being added to his roster. According to the Sun-Sentinel, a Miami strip club worker is claiming that Kodak assaulted her in early February.

The 19-year-old rapper reportedly approached Jennifer Cunningham, 34, while she was working at Club Climaxxx, and started acting crazy. Cunningham said that she told Kodak to back off and she hit her in the forehead with his right arm, and continued punching and kicking her all over her body.

He’s set to go to court for this case on April 19.