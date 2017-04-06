Kodak Black Accused Of Punching Strip Club Employee

Kodak Black is currently in jail for violating his house arrest for leaving the house on two occasions, one being an outing to the strip club. There are reports now that say Kodak is being accused of punching a strip club employee. It has not been confirmed if the strip club he went to that violated his house arrest is the same one where the alleged assault took place.

According to reports, Kodak was at a Club Climaxx in Miami, and got into a physical altercation with an employee. The police report says that Kodak approached the woman who asked him to back off because he was being belligerent. She pushed him away from her after he hit her with his forearm. He then started punching her all over her body then kicked her.

The woman claims she left work at 3 am the night of the incident and returned the following night at 8pm, called the police and filed a report. As of now no charged have been filed but the case is open and the allegations have been added to the claims that he violated his house arrest.

